Highway 115 re-opens near Fremont/El Paso county line following head-on crash

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:44 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 115 has re-opened near the El Paso/Fremont County line after a head-on collision late Thursday morning.

Flight for Life is responding to the scene.

The crash was reported just after 10 a.m. just south of Turkey Creek Road. State Patrol tells 11 News at least two vehicles are involved, but there could be more. Troopers did not have information on number of people injured or how severe the injuries were.

At least one person was trapped after the crash.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

