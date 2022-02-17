Advertisement

Fertility treatments could soon be covered by insurance in Colorado

Colorado lawmakers are making it a priority to help families expand through a new bill which would require fertility treatments be covered by insurance.
By Carel Lajara
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado lawmakers are making it a priority to help families expand through a new bill which would require fertility treatments be covered by insurance. HB22-1008, sponsored by Representatives Kerry Tipper and Matt Soper, would update legislation passed in 2020 to ensure that insurance plans cover fertility diagnosis and treatment.

“As part of my experience understanding how expensive the process is, I started talking to my doctor about why, when I pay insurance premiums, this isn’t covered by my insurance plan,” said Rep. Kerry Tipper. “Then I started talking with other individuals and found that this was actually a health issue that affects a lot of people.”

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, about one in eight couples struggle to conceive across the country. Fertility treatments can also be very expensive, meaning the cost becomes the biggest barrier for anyone trying to have a baby.

“I had a constituent reach out saying that they spent $100,000 out of pocket to have a baby,” said Rep. Tipper.

This new bill would allow fertility treatment to take place under some Colorado health care plans, with coverage extending to all Colorado health plans pending a decision from the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

“This bill is going to affect employers that have more than 100 employees,” said Rep. Tipper. “Depending on what your insurance coverage is for everything else, whether it’s prescription drugs, or preventive services or interventions, we just want fertility to be treated the same way.”

Now that HB22-1008 has passed the House, it will head to the Senate for further approval. If passed, Coloradans seeking fertility treatment could be covered through their large employer plans starting January 1, 2023.

