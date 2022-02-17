Colorado Springs’ 1st Whataburger officially opening Feb. 23

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Whatawait! But 11 months after beloved Texan burger chain Whataburger announced it was coming to Colorado Springs, the moment is finally here!

Whataburger officially opens at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23!

The grand opening is a few months later than anticipated -- originally, franchise partner BurgerWorks hoped to have the patties hit the grill in late 2021 -- but well worth the wait for its legions of fans. The 72-year-old chain from Corpus Christi, Texas, enjoys a cult following among Texans similar to In-N-Out’s passionate California fandom.

The restaurant is located at 1310 Interquest Parkway -- just down the road from In-N-Out for those looking to sample both -- and will be open for dine-in from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. with a 24/7 drive-thru.

Two more locations at 6140 Dublin Blvd. and 5905 Constitution Ave. are expected to open later this year.

Whataburger is hiring.

