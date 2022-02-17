Air Force hoops falls short to conference-leading Broncos

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Air Force men’s basketball team battled early, but fell to Boise State 85-59 Wednesday at Clune Arena.

Falcons freshman Jake Heidbreder was hot from distance early, finishing with 18 points on 6-11 shooting. Senior A.J. Walker added 19 for Air Force.

Boise State rises to 20-6 with the win, including a first-place 11-2 standing in Mountain West play. Air Force drops to 10-14 (3-10 MW).

The Falcons play at #22 ranked Wyoming next on Feb. 19.

