3 dead, including 2 kids, following crash on Highway 50 east of Pueblo

By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are dead, including two children, following a crash on Highway 50 east of Pueblo on Tuesday.

According to Trooper Josh Lewis with the Colorado State Patrol, they first received the call for a 2-vehicle crash along Highway 50 near 36th Lane at about 3:45 p.m. According to investigators, a 86-year-old woman was turning left onto Highway 50 from 36th Lane when a Ford F-350 driven by a 31-year-old man eastbound on Highway 50 crash into her. It isn’t clear who is at fault. The 86-year-old woman died along with a juvenile in her car. Another juvenile in the car that was driven by the 86-year-old woman was taken to the Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries by helicopter. The Pueblo County Coroner announced the child taken to the hospital also passed away.

Those who died were identified by the coroner as 86-year-old Ada Frazier, 13-year-year-old Trenton Frazier and 6-year-old McKenzie Frazier. All three were from the Pueblo area.

The 31-year-old man had minor injuries.

According to CDOT, the westbound lanes were back open just before 5 p.m. Eastbound lanes were back open at about 7 p.m.

