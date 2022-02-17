2 reportedly injured following shooting in southeast Springs home
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:19 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were rushed to the hospital following a shooting in a home in southeast Colorado Springs.
Police responded to Live Oak Drive near Hancock Expressway and Chelton around 9:30 Thursday morning.
At the time of this writing, the scene remains active. No further information has been released yet. 11 News has a crew on the scene.
This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.