2 reportedly injured following shooting in southeast Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were rushed to the hospital following a shooting in a home in southeast Colorado Springs.

Police responded to Live Oak Drive near Hancock Expressway and Chelton around 9:30 Thursday morning.

At the time of this writing, the scene remains active. No further information has been released yet. 11 News has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

