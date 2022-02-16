Advertisement

Woman who was wanted for months tied to a false wall at a Colorado Springs daycare taken into custody

The background is the daycare operated by Carla Faith. The woman pictured on the left is Faith....
The background is the daycare operated by Carla Faith. The woman pictured on the left is Faith. Christina Swauger is pictured in the upper right. Katelynn Nelson is pictured in the bottom right.(Source: Colorado Springs Police Department/KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman who was wanted for months for failure to appear is now in custody as she’s expected to get her day in court for her alleged role in a disturbing case out of Colorado Springs.

On Oct. 21, 2021 Carla Faith was given the maximum sentence of six years in prison for keeping children hidden in the basement of a home behind a false wall while running an illegal daycare operation. Faith was convicted on multiple counts including misdemeanor child abuse and attempting to influence a public service. A judge then sentenced Christina Swauger on Nov. 4, 2021 to 2 1/2 years behind bars for her role in the case.

The third suspect, Katelynn Nelson, was on the run for months from law enforcement and was recently captured according to online records.

The case stems from 2019, when Colorado Springs police officers executed a welfare check at one of the daycares run by Faith and discovered nearly 30 children behind a false wall in the basement. According to police at the time, the welfare check was initiated following multiple complaints that Faith’s Play Mountain Place facility was housing more kids than it was licensed to.

“The owner, identified as 58-year-old Carla Faith, refused to cooperate with officers; however, officers could hear the noises of children coming from her home,” Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Lt. James Sokolik said early into the investigation. “During their investigation, officers found a false wall that led to the home’s basement. When officers walked down the stairs, they located two adults and [25] kids inside a finished basement, all of who were under the age of 3 years old. Officers immediately began working with [The Colorado Department of Human Services] to release the children back to their parents.”

A fourth employee, Valerie Fresquez, took a plea deal.

Nelson’s next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

