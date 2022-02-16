Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: View from the new KKTV 11 Breaking Weather Chaser SUV 2/16/22

By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:05 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You may notice a new addition to the 11 News Team out on the road of Colorado!

In order to provide the latest updates on breaking weather in southern Colorado, we’ve added the KKTV 11 Breaking Weather Chaser SUV to our set of news-gathering tools. The vehicle is fully equipped to giving our reporters and meteorologists the tools to provide up-to-the-second updates on weather events as they unfold. On Wednesday, we let our viewers ride along in the Weather Chaser through the 11 Breaking News Center. You can watch one replay at the top of this article.

Click here for the latest forecast.

Click here to download the 11 Breaking Weather App.

Click here for information on closings.

Click here for a live traffic map.

Submit your weather photos here:

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

body found
Police investigating body found in area of Gold Camp Trail in Colorado Springs
Deadly car crash under investigation.
2 dead and one juvenile taken to the hospital by helicopter following crash east of Pueblo Tuesday
The background is the daycare operated by Carla Faith. The woman pictured on the left is Faith....
Woman who was wanted for months tied to a false wall at a Colorado Springs daycare taken into custody
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs at Memorial Park on 8/9/19.
Big changes coming to Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs

Latest News

WATCH: Update as of 3 p.m. on snow coming to southern Colorado 2-16-22
WATCH: Update as of 3 p.m. on snow coming to southern Colorado 2-16-22
Rams owner Stanley Kroenke holds the Lombardi Trophy after Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI...
WATCH: LA Rams celebrate Super Bowl win over Cincinnati Bengals with parade in Hollywood
WATCH: LA Rams Celebrate Super Bowl win with parade in Hollywood
WATCH: LA Rams Celebrate Super Bowl win with parade in Hollywood
Dava Leonard
Sheriff’s office searching for Teller County woman missing since March 2021