WANTED: Suspect caught on camera stealing from a business in El Paso County

A suspect was caught on camera stealing from a business in El Paso County. If you recognize this pers, call 719-520-6666 and refer to case #22-1827.
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A bold criminal was caught on camera stealing from an El Paso County business recently.

The burglary occurred at Spin Clean Laundromat just east of Colorado Springs at 646 Peterson Road. According to the owner, the criminal walked in to use the bathroom, left the laundromat, then came back in with a mask to break a long on a small changer. The business owner says the suspect took about $1,300 worth of coins and cash.

Anyone with information on identity of the criminal is asked to call 719-520-6666 and reference case number 22-1827. The suspect could face charges of burglary and criminal mischief.

