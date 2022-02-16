UCHealth launches $50 million employee education program, hoping to grow workforce

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One of Colorado’s largest health systems has budgeted $50 million to pay for its employees to further their education in hopes to attract and retain workers.

UCHealth’s Ascend Career Program offers to pay for several degrees, including bachelors and masters programs both in clinical and behavioral health. It also fully funds several certifications, along with high school completion, college prep courses, and language classes. Below is a list of programs that UCHealth will foot the entire bill for:

MS or MA in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

MS or MA in Master of Social Work

BA in Social Work

BS in Nursing (for RN to BSN only)

BS in Behavioral Science

Sterile Processing Technician

Pharmacy Technician Professional

Phlebotomy Technician Certificate

Medical Assistant

Digital Literacy Certificate

College Start courses

High School Completion Program

English Language Learners (ELL) Program

“We’ve identified a number of programs that we know we have a significant need, and those programs are paid for 100%,” said Jeff Johnson, the Human Resources Vice President for UCHealth’s Southern Region. He says the above list of programs that are paid for in-full reflects areas that have the greatest need for workers. There is a network of schools that employees must use in order to get the full pay out. There are other education programs that UCHealth will partially pay for.

“The need for healthcare workers is greater than the supply, so we’re trying to do something internally to address the need,” Johnson said. He explained that recruitment in healthcare is no longer what it used to be, forcing organizations like UCHealth to find innovative ways to attract and keep employees. “It is very much a competitive market. It used to be that we could recruit a lot of people from out of state, but with COVID, people are less likely to relocate, and with housing being more expensive, I think that hasn’t helped us, especially in Colorado Springs.”

Since the program launched Feb. 7, more than 3 thousand employees have taken interest, although that doesn’t mean all of them have officially signed up. Still, Johnson says the program has potential to open doors for thousands.

“Those who maybe weren’t initially thinking that healthcare was an option for them, they’ll reconsider and see healthcare, especially the clinical positions, as something they can aspire to ... Our mission is improving lives, and that’s not just our patients but it’s our employees as well.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor, 2.6 Million healthcare jobs are expected to be added to the industry between 2020 and 2030, meaning the need for healthcare workers is expected to continue long past the already-existing shortage of them that became critical during the pandemic.

The Ascend Career Program is just one way UCHealth is adjusting their recruitment efforts. They’re also partnering with University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak Community College, “to develop more robust programs there, and then take more of those new grads,” Johnson said.

