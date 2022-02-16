Advertisement

Sheriff’s office searching for Teller County woman missing since March 2021

Dava Leonard
Dava Leonard(Teller County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIVIDE, Colo. (KKTV) - The Teller County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a woman last seen nearly a year ago.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, 40-year-old Dava Leonard was last seen around March 3 at her boyfriend’s home in the Rainbow Valley Subdivision off Highway 67 in Divide.

Leonard is a white female described as about 5-foot-4 and between 120-130 pounds with long auburn hair and green eyes. She wears black cat-eyed glasses, has a dragon tattoo on her back and second tattoo on her left arm, and a piercing below her left eye. She reportedly wears dentures.

Leonard does not have a phone or vehicle and there has been no activity on her bank account, says the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Her family is concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Karr with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office at 719-687-9652.

