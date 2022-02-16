No one injured after reported explosion and house fire near Memorial Park early Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured after a reported explosion and house fire near Memorial Park, just east of downtown Colorado Springs.

BREAKING: House fire at Cedar and Vermijo near Memorial Park in COS.@CSFDPIO says a neighbor reported an explosion before the fire around 1am. No one was inside or injured. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/OzTOU7P1Z1 — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) February 16, 2022

Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a house fire near Cedar and Vermijo around 1 a.m. Wednesday. A neighbor reported hearing an explosion, although it is under investigation whether there was actually an explosion or if it was a noise from the fire.

Firefighters arrived within about five minutes as there is a local station nearby and quickly put out the fire. However, firefighters reported the home was heavily filled with flames from front to back, so damage could be extensive.

No one was inside during the fire, and no one was injured.

Initial crews found fully involved structure that was quickly extinguished. Early reports reveal possible vacant home. Searches of property have also turned up no victims or injuries. pic.twitter.com/24TyGYhZFV — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 16, 2022

The cause is under investigation. We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.