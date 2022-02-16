Advertisement

No one injured after reported explosion and house fire near Memorial Park early Wednesday morning

House fire near Cedar and Vermijo 2/16/2022
House fire near Cedar and Vermijo 2/16/2022(KKTV/Kasia Kerridge)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:15 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured after a reported explosion and house fire near Memorial Park, just east of downtown Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a house fire near Cedar and Vermijo around 1 a.m. Wednesday. A neighbor reported hearing an explosion, although it is under investigation whether there was actually an explosion or if it was a noise from the fire.

Firefighters arrived within about five minutes as there is a local station nearby and quickly put out the fire. However, firefighters reported the home was heavily filled with flames from front to back, so damage could be extensive.

No one was inside during the fire, and no one was injured.

The cause is under investigation. We will update this article as we learn more.

