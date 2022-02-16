Advertisement

Great Wolf Lodge offering a ‘Two Two Two’ deal for 2/22/22

(Source: Great Wolf Lodge)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:58 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 2/22/22 comes once a century, and so does this deal at the Great Wolf Lodge!

In honor of the upcoming “twos-day” (fittingly, on a Tuesday!), the hotel and water park is offering a starting price of $222 for two nights if booked on 2/22/22 using promo “TWOTWOTWO.”

Don’t get so blinded by all the twos that you miss it’s a one-day-only sale! The offer is only good Feb. 22, 2022.

Stay dates for this deal start on the 22nd and run through May 26, 2022.

More details can be found here.

