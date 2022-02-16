Advertisement

Girl, 9, dies after mistakenly shot by robbery victim

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:20 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police say a man who had just been robbed at an ATM opened fire in an attempt to stop his attacker but instead shot a 9-year-old girl in a truck driving nearby. The girl later died at a hospital.

Her family says Arlene Alvarez was on life support when she died on Tuesday, hours after the shooting Monday evening.

Police say 41-year-old Tony Earls has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, serious bodily injury.

Earls and his wife were at a bank ATM drive-thru when a man robbed them, according to a police news release. Earls shot at the robbery suspect, who was fleeing on foot, and then at a pickup truck he thought the suspect had gotten into.

However, the truck held a family of five, who had not been involved in the robbery. Arlene was in the back seat when she was hit.

The robbery suspect remains at large.

Earlier this month, Houston officials announced a $44 million plan to tackle rising violent crime.

Arlene was the second 9-year-old shot and wounded in the nation’s fourth largest city within a week. Ashanti Grant was shot in the head during a road rage attack Feb. 8.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

