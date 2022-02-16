Falcons make program history in win over Broncos

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.- Air Force women’s basketball set a new program standard in Tuesday’s 77-63 win over the Broncos, as the Falcons have now won more games overall and within the Mountain West Conference then ever before. Air Force’s previous Division I program highs of 13 wins overall and seven conference wins were both eclipsed this evening with a hardy thanks to Riley Snyder. The senior scored a season-high 26 points on 11-13 shooting from the field, including 4-6 from three-point range. Her 11 made attempts are the most by an Air Force player this season, as 22 of Snyder’s 26 points came before halftime. Snyder’s performance places her 34 points shy of Kaelin Immel’s Division I program scoring record with still four regular season games remaining. Tuesday marks Snyder’s highest scoring output since December 28, 2020 when she was responsible for 27 points in an Air Force victory over Portland State.

Haley JoneS was again a force on the low block, managing 10 points to go with 14 rebounds. Tonight’s win marks Jones’ fourth double-double of the season, as well as her third in the last six games. Jones also led the Falcons with five assists to tie her career-high, while her four steals and three blocks were also team bests. Lauren McDonald and Cierra Winters were also in double-figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively. The Falcons were a consistent shot-making group on Tuesday, connecting on 44% of all attempts, including 39% from beyond the arc. The Falcons are now 11-1 this season when shooting at least 40%. Entering tonight’s tilt with Boise State, Air Force owned a +6.00 turnover margin, the 11th-best figure in Division I basketball. The Falcons handily won the that battle with the Broncos, leading to a 14-7 advantage in points off of turnovers. Air Force’s seven turnovers tied a season-low.It didn’t take long for either side to find a rhythm on offense, as the Falcons finished the first quarter shooting 53% and the Broncos 63%. Boise State entered tonight dead-last in the Mountain West in three-pointers per game (4.3), though the visitors made their first four three-point attempts through the first two quarters. Air Force carried a slim 38-35 lead into the halftime break, though the third quarter saw the game shift towards the hosts.Leading 51-46 with just under three minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Falcons capped the quarter with a 10-2 run, highlighted by a Kamri Heath jumper at the buzzer to send Air Force into the final quarter with a 61-48 lead. The Falcons were able to build a lead as large as 22 points before the final whistle.Next, Air Force will celebrate Senior Day on Saturday, February 19 when the Falcons host Utah State. The festivities are scheduled to begin just before the scheduled 1:00 pm MT tip-off.

