El Paso County man with dementia missing since Tuesday

James Bradley
James Bradley(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:14 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement need your help finding a missing man suffering from dementia.

James Bradley, 61, was last seen at noon Tuesday in the 10000 block of Highway 24 near Green Mountain Falls and Cascade. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says Bradley may be driving a maroon GMC Envoy, Colorado plate NLQ021 and could be on his way to Oklahoma.

Bradley is white, stands 6-foot-4, weighs 189 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

If you have information on Bradley’s whereabouts, call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office right away at 719-390-5555.

