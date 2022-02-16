Connect with a Vet job fair in Colorado Springs this Thursday features 80 employers, 2nd half open to the general public

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you know someone looking for a job, this Thursday a major job fair will be held in Colorado Springs.

The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is hosting the “Connect with a Vet” job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. The first part of the job fair starting at 10 a.m. is open to veterans, transitional military and their family members. From noon to 2 p.m. the event is open to the general public.

More than 80 employers will be there from industries that include:

Construction

Customer Services/Sales

Cyber security

Department of Defense contractors

Drivers/Transportation

Education

Financial/Insurance/Business

Food Service

Government

Health care

Hospitality

Information Technology/Technical (non-defense related)

Law Enforcement – Federal/State/Local

Manufacturing

Staffing Agencies

