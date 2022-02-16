Connect with a Vet job fair in Colorado Springs this Thursday features 80 employers, 2nd half open to the general public
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you know someone looking for a job, this Thursday a major job fair will be held in Colorado Springs.
The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is hosting the “Connect with a Vet” job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. The first part of the job fair starting at 10 a.m. is open to veterans, transitional military and their family members. From noon to 2 p.m. the event is open to the general public.
Those planning to attend should register beforehand by clicking here to get faster access.
More than 80 employers will be there from industries that include:
- Construction
- Customer Services/Sales
- Cyber security
- Department of Defense contractors
- Drivers/Transportation
- Education
- Financial/Insurance/Business
- Food Service
- Government
- Health care
- Hospitality
- Information Technology/Technical (non-defense related)
- Law Enforcement – Federal/State/Local
- Manufacturing
- Staffing Agencies
To view the full list of employers, click here.
