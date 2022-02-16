Advertisement

Big changes coming to Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs

Starting in May, no lifeguards will be on duty at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park and motorized boats will not be allowed on the water. The City plans to install a new system to help stop harmful algae from growing.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:05 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There are big changes on the way at one of the most popular parks in Colorado Springs.

Starting this summer, no lifeguards will be on duty at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park and motorized boats will not be allowed on the water. The City says these new rules will keep the lake healthy.

The City plans to install a new system to help stop harmful algae from growing. You may remember that no one was allowed in the lake in 2019 and 2020. There were signs posted everywhere along the shore. The City says it is planning to install an aeration system that will address one of the problems that led to the development of algae.

11 News spoke with Environmental, Health and Safety Specialist Erik Rodriguez to breakdown how these machines will work. Rodriguez tells 11 News the machines will provide oxygen to the lake to get rid of the algae that grows at the bottom.

The machines will run at a 24-hour cycle to prevent any kind of algae bloom. The machine will also prevent the fish from dying with all of the oxygen it produces. The City decided to ban motorized boats to the lake to keep them from damaging the machines.

“We are able to co-combat the algae bloom,” said Rodriguez. “It is actively aerating and then also treating with our Insigne product. Both of those will allow us to hopefully prevent algae bloom from occurring in the future and prevent future lake shutdowns.”

11 News spoke with a few people at Prospect Lake. Many tell us they are upset boats are being removed from the lake.

In a statement, Recreational and Administration Manager Kim King states,

“We believe the aeration system is the right solution for a healthy and thriving Prospect Lake. At this time, we have concerns that motorized craft and the new infrastructure cannot safely coexist. Although this information will no doubt be disappointing to some user groups, the department believes the modifications to Prospect Lake are critical for the health of the lake moving forward.”

The City plans to start installing this new aeration system in May.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity along London Lane in Colorado Springs.
Police activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Monday afternoon
Stephanie Hart-Grizzell and Nick Kunselman.
$100,000 reward offered for murder of high school sweethearts on Valentine’s Day in Colorado 22 years ago
body found
Police investigating body found in area of Gold Camp Trail in Colorado Springs
Von Miller holding the Lombardi Trophy after the Rams' win in Super Bowl LVI.
Von Miller after Super Bowl LVI win: ‘Thanks to Denver’
Police say the car was found off the northbound side of Circle just south of the bridge over...
Woman found dead in crashed car near Circle Drive and Hancock

Latest News

Polis visits El Paso and Pueblo Counties on 1/19/22.
WATCH LIVE: Governor Jared Polis kicks off reelection campaign at a Colorado brewery in Pueblo
Snow Wednesday Night
Much Cooler Wednesday
Deadly car crash under investigation.
2 dead and one juvenile taken to the hospital by helicopter following crash east of Pueblo Tuesday
Starting in May, no lifeguards will be on duty at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park and motorized...
New changes coming to Prospect Lake