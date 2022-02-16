Big changes coming to Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There are big changes on the way at one of the most popular parks in Colorado Springs.

Starting this summer, no lifeguards will be on duty at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park and motorized boats will not be allowed on the water. The City says these new rules will keep the lake healthy.

The City plans to install a new system to help stop harmful algae from growing. You may remember that no one was allowed in the lake in 2019 and 2020. There were signs posted everywhere along the shore. The City says it is planning to install an aeration system that will address one of the problems that led to the development of algae.

11 News spoke with Environmental, Health and Safety Specialist Erik Rodriguez to breakdown how these machines will work. Rodriguez tells 11 News the machines will provide oxygen to the lake to get rid of the algae that grows at the bottom.

The machines will run at a 24-hour cycle to prevent any kind of algae bloom. The machine will also prevent the fish from dying with all of the oxygen it produces. The City decided to ban motorized boats to the lake to keep them from damaging the machines.

“We are able to co-combat the algae bloom,” said Rodriguez. “It is actively aerating and then also treating with our Insigne product. Both of those will allow us to hopefully prevent algae bloom from occurring in the future and prevent future lake shutdowns.”

11 News spoke with a few people at Prospect Lake. Many tell us they are upset boats are being removed from the lake.

In a statement, Recreational and Administration Manager Kim King states,

“We believe the aeration system is the right solution for a healthy and thriving Prospect Lake. At this time, we have concerns that motorized craft and the new infrastructure cannot safely coexist. Although this information will no doubt be disappointing to some user groups, the department believes the modifications to Prospect Lake are critical for the health of the lake moving forward.”

The City plans to start installing this new aeration system in May.

