Arrest made in Colorado Springs homicide investigation

Crime tape and police vehicles at the scene of a potential homicide in a neighborhood near...
Crime tape and police vehicles at the scene of a potential homicide in a neighborhood near Dublin and Montarbor on Feb. 8, 2022.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An arrest was made in a homicide investigation out of Colorado Springs.

Police officers responded to a disturbance on Bugle Drive just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 8 and found a badly injured woman. The neighborhood is near Dublin Boulevard and N. Union Boulevard near Cottonwood Creek Park. Despite life-saving attempts by police and firefighters, she died at the scene.

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of 32-year-old Douglas Hawkins. Hawkins turned himself in on Tuesday. The victim was identified as 41-year-old Daisha Fry.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call 719-444-7000.

