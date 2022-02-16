Arrest made in Colorado Springs homicide investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An arrest was made in a homicide investigation out of Colorado Springs.

Police officers responded to a disturbance on Bugle Drive just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 8 and found a badly injured woman. The neighborhood is near Dublin Boulevard and N. Union Boulevard near Cottonwood Creek Park. Despite life-saving attempts by police and firefighters, she died at the scene.

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of 32-year-old Douglas Hawkins. Hawkins turned himself in on Tuesday. The victim was identified as 41-year-old Daisha Fry.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call 719-444-7000.

