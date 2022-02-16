Air Force football’s 2022 schedule released

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Mountain West Conference released Air Force football’s 2022 schedule Wednesday.

The Falcons open their season with a pair at Falcon Stadium against Northern Iowa on Sept. 3, followed by Colorado Sept. 10. Air Force will host the in-state rival Buffs for the first time since 1974.

Air Force’s first road game is Sept. 17 against Wyoming. The Falcons play Navy at home Oct. 8, and will travel to Arlington, TX for the second Commanders’ Classic against Army. The Mountain West Championship is Dec. 3.

Kickoff times will be finalized at a later date. Season ticket renewals and single-game tickets will be available later. Deposits are being accepted now and can be found through Air Force’s website.

Air Force finished the 2021 season with a 10-3 record, including a victory over Louisville in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl.

2022 Air Force Football Schedule

Sat., Sept. 3 Northern Iowa

Sat., Sept. 10 Colorado

Sat., Sept. 17 at Wyoming

Sat., Sept. 24 Nevada

Sat., Oct. 1 Navy

Sat., Oct. 8 at Utah State

Sat., Oct. 15 at UNLV

Sat., Oct. 22 Boise State

Sat., Oct. 29 BYE

Sat., Nov. 5 vs. Army

Sat., Nov. 12 New Mexico

Sat., Nov. 19 Colorado State

Sat., Nov. 26 at San Diego State

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.