Advertisement

Air Force football’s 2022 schedule released

AIR FORCE FOOTBALL
AIR FORCE FOOTBALL(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Mountain West Conference released Air Force football’s 2022 schedule Wednesday.

The Falcons open their season with a pair at Falcon Stadium against Northern Iowa on Sept. 3, followed by Colorado Sept. 10. Air Force will host the in-state rival Buffs for the first time since 1974.

Air Force’s first road game is Sept. 17 against Wyoming. The Falcons play Navy at home Oct. 8, and will travel to Arlington, TX for the second Commanders’ Classic against Army. The Mountain West Championship is Dec. 3.

Kickoff times will be finalized at a later date. Season ticket renewals and single-game tickets will be available later. Deposits are being accepted now and can be found through Air Force’s website.

Air Force finished the 2021 season with a 10-3 record, including a victory over Louisville in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl.

2022 Air Force Football Schedule

Sat., Sept. 3        Northern Iowa

Sat., Sept. 10      Colorado

Sat., Sept. 17      at Wyoming

Sat., Sept. 24      Nevada

Sat., Oct. 1          Navy

Sat., Oct. 8          at Utah State

Sat., Oct. 15        at UNLV

Sat., Oct. 22        Boise State

Sat., Oct. 29        BYE

Sat., Nov. 5         vs. Army

Sat., Nov. 12       New Mexico

Sat., Nov. 19       Colorado State

Sat., Nov. 26       at San Diego State

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

body found
Police investigating body found in area of Gold Camp Trail in Colorado Springs
Deadly car crash under investigation.
2 dead and one juvenile taken to the hospital by helicopter following crash east of Pueblo Tuesday
The background is the daycare operated by Carla Faith. The woman pictured on the left is Faith....
Woman who was wanted for months tied to a false wall at a Colorado Springs daycare taken into custody
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs at Memorial Park on 8/9/19.
Big changes coming to Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs

Latest News

AIR FORCE WOMENS BASKETBALL
Falcons make program history in win over Broncos
Von Miller holding the Lombardi Trophy after the Rams' win in Super Bowl LVI.
Von Miller after Super Bowl LVI win: ‘Thanks to Denver’
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a...
Kupp’s late TD lifts Rams over Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
Scant progress the final blow to on-time MLB spring training