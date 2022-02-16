Advertisement

2 dead and one juvenile taken to the hospital by helicopter following crash east of Pueblo Tuesday

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Deadly car crash under investigation.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:58 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people died and a juvenile was rushed to the hospital by helicopter following a crash east of Pueblo on Tuesday.

According to Trooper Josh Lewis with the Colorado State Patrol, they first received the call for a 2-vehicle crash along Highway 50 near 36th Lane at about 3:45 p.m. The people who died and the juvenile who was taken to the hospital were all in the same vehicle. No one in the other vehicle was seriously injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and the public can expect lane closures in the area.

According to CDOT, the westbound lanes were back open just before 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity along London Lane in Colorado Springs.
Police activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Monday afternoon
Stephanie Hart-Grizzell and Nick Kunselman.
$100,000 reward offered for murder of high school sweethearts on Valentine’s Day in Colorado 22 years ago
body found
Police investigating body found in area of Gold Camp Trail in Colorado Springs
Von Miller holding the Lombardi Trophy after the Rams' win in Super Bowl LVI.
Von Miller after Super Bowl LVI win: ‘Thanks to Denver’
Police say the car was found off the northbound side of Circle just south of the bridge over...
Woman found dead in crashed car near Circle Drive and Hancock

Latest News

Polis visits El Paso and Pueblo Counties on 1/19/22.
WATCH LIVE: Governor Jared Polis kicks off reelection campaign at a Colorado brewery in Pueblo
Snow Wednesday Night
Much Cooler Wednesday
Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs at Memorial Park on 8/9/19.
Big changes coming to Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs
Starting in May, no lifeguards will be on duty at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park and motorized...
New changes coming to Prospect Lake