2 dead and one juvenile taken to the hospital by helicopter following crash east of Pueblo Tuesday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people died and a juvenile was rushed to the hospital by helicopter following a crash east of Pueblo on Tuesday.

According to Trooper Josh Lewis with the Colorado State Patrol, they first received the call for a 2-vehicle crash along Highway 50 near 36th Lane at about 3:45 p.m. The people who died and the juvenile who was taken to the hospital were all in the same vehicle. No one in the other vehicle was seriously injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and the public can expect lane closures in the area.

According to CDOT, the westbound lanes were back open just before 5 p.m.

#US50 westbound: Roadway reopened to traffic at CO 231. https://t.co/FvXh5AW9eT — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) February 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.