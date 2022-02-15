2 men accused of sexual assault on a child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News has obtained court documents that is providing new information involving two men facing child sex assault and attempted child sex assault charges involving an 11 year old girl.

These documents allege 36 year old Brandon Meyer and 19 year old Jalen McNeal knew the victim was underage when they agreed to meet up with her on Snapchat.

The papers accuse Brandon Meyer of attempting to sexually assault the 11 year old girl. Along with that charge, Meyer is facing multiple others including internet luring of a child with intent to exploit.

According to the arrest papers, police say Meyers was arrested in October of 2021. As police were following up on that investigation, they learned about other potential suspects through account records on Snapchat. This reportedly led investigators to Jalen McNeal. Detectives say they found messages on Snapchat between McNeal and the victim asking the girl to meet up with him over the summer of 2021. The court papers allege McNeal offered to provide drugs and pay the victim in exchange for sexual acts. McNeal spoke to 11 News on Friday to claim he is innocent.

“Everything you read may not be true,” McNeal explained. “Please let the court and the justice system as it will come to work its way out, and the truth will come to light.”

The victim told police that McNeal allegedly picked her up from her home and took her to a local apartment where the alleged assault occurred. The young girl told police that she told McNeal she was 13 years old before they ever met in person. McNeal was arrested on February 3rd but is out on a $60,000 bond.

“Please give me the benefit of the doubt,” McNeal added. “If you ask people who actually know me, family, whatever, to let you know I am an outstanding young man and I try my best to get back to the community as best as I can.”

Police say McNeal was a volunteer at Galileo School of Math and Science in Colorado Springs. 11 News reached out to District 11 to see if he is still employed there. The District tells 11 News he is no longer allowed to be a volunteer at any D-11 school after learning of his pending charges.

Both McNeal and Meyer are expected in court next month.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.