Advertisement

Tesla vehicles recalled over fart noise

More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.
More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.(Source: Tesla/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla is facing another recall, one that owner Elon Musk is blaming on the “fun police.”

More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is apparently not amused that it allows drivers to play sounds like a bleating goat or a fart noise on an external speaker.

Federal officials said it’s a safety issue for pedestrians who might not interpret those sounds as a proper warning.

The affected vehicles are the 2020 through 2022 Model S, Model X and Model Y, but it also applies to some earlier Model 3s.

Tesla will release a firmware update to disable the feature.

Last week, Tesla recalled 817,000 vehicles because of another sound issue, a chime that did not always sound when a seat belt was unbuckled.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity along London Lane in Colorado Springs.
Police activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Monday afternoon
Stephanie Hart-Grizzell and Nick Kunselman.
$100,000 reward offered for murder of high school sweethearts on Valentine’s Day in Colorado 22 years ago
Von Miller holding the Lombardi Trophy after the Rams' win in Super Bowl LVI.
Von Miller after Super Bowl LVI win: ‘Thanks to Denver’
Police say the car was found off the northbound side of Circle just south of the bridge over...
Woman found dead in crashed car near Circle Drive and Hancock
Court documents obtained by 11 News reveals new information involving two men facing child sex...
2 men accused of sexual assault on a child

Latest News

body found
Police investigating body found on trail in Colorado Springs
Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
Putin: Russia ready to discuss confidence-building measures amid Ukraine crisis
2.15.22
Warm Tuesday
FILE - A person carries a sign supporting QAnon during a protest rally in Olympia, Wash., on...
Report: Conspiracy theorists fuel bump in extremist killings
Water main break 2/15/2022
Crews working to fix water main break in southern Colorado Springs Tuesday morning