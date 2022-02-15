Statewide alert issued in Colorado for a missing woman last heard from Sunday evening

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a missing woman.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued an “endangered missing alert” Tuesday afternoon for Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro. According to the CBI, Melinda called Clear Creek County 911 dispatch from the Miner’s Candle area stating she was stuck in the snow and “possibly under duress.” Deputies were able to find her vehicle, but they couldn’t find Melinda.

The alert was issued on Tuesday at about 3:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call 303-679-2354.

Clear Creek County is west of Denver.

