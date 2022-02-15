Advertisement

Police investigating body found on trail in Colorado Springs

By KKTV
Published: Feb. 15, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating a body found on a trail in Colorado Springs.

11 News confirmed with CSPD that the homicide and assault unit was investigating a body found at the Chutes Downhill Mountain Bike Trail Tuesday morning. Police have not released anymore details at this time.

This story is developing. We will update this article as we learn more.

