MISSING: 12-year-old boy last seen in Monument area

Missing 12-year-old boy 2/15/22.
Missing 12-year-old boy 2/15/22.(EPSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:05 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is hoping for help from the public with locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Tuesday afternoon the sheriff’s office shared a photo of Thomas Sotelo. He was last seen Tuesday morning in the 2000 block of Hunters Glen Road. The neighborhood is west of I-25 and north of Monument. The missing poster was shared at about 1 p.m. and he was last seen at about 8 in the morning.

If you have information on his location you’re asked to call 719-390-5555.

