MISSING: 12-year-old boy last seen in Monument area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is hoping for help from the public with locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Tuesday afternoon the sheriff’s office shared a photo of Thomas Sotelo. He was last seen Tuesday morning in the 2000 block of Hunters Glen Road. The neighborhood is west of I-25 and north of Monument. The missing poster was shared at about 1 p.m. and he was last seen at about 8 in the morning.

If you have information on his location you’re asked to call 719-390-5555.

Have you seen 12 year-old Thomas Sotelo?



He was last seen today (2-15-2022) at 8AM in the 2000 block of Hunters Glen Road (Monument).



If seen please call 719-390-5555. #Bolo #Missing Map in comments. pic.twitter.com/78GDt7hTvj — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 15, 2022

