‘Love Beyond:’ How to take part in a southern Colorado scavenger hunt for prizes like tickets to Monster Jam or Disney on Ice

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is partnering with the Salvation Army, Revolution Jewelry Works, Patsy’s Candies, Skyway Creations, Sweet Addict Bakery and SCHEELS for a massive scavenger hunt in southern Colorado!

Prizes in the scavenger hunt include tickets to Disney On Ice or Monster Jam, gift cards to SCHEELS and one lucky person will win a diamond heart-shaped pendant valued at $750!

HOW TO TAKE PART STARTING FEB. 16:

STEP 1: Watch 11 News Monday through Friday at 6 a.m., 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for clues.

STEP 2: Once you receive the clue given in the newscast, be the first person to locate the prize! (Please be smart and safe when out searching!)

STEP 3: Claim your prize in the box! If you can’t find the box based off the clue... someone else may have already snagged it! Visit the KKTV Facebook page for updates.

The scavenger hunt is part of the Salvation Army’s “LOVE BEYOND” movement. The movement is all about supporting how love goes beyond everything else!

CLICK HERE to donate to the Salvation Army in Colorado Springs.

The scavenger hunt is expected to last about three weeks!

