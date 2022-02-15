Advertisement

Investigated Colorado clerk wants to run state’s elections

Tina Peters
Tina Peters((KKCO/KJCT))
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (AP) - A local Colorado election official under investigation for alleged security breaches has announced she will run for Secretary of State, which is the post that oversees the state’s elections.

Mesa County clerk Tina Peters was prohibited by a judge from overseeing her county’s elections last year after she embraced former president Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote.

A grand jury and federal officials are investigating how an unauthorized person gained access to elections data in Peters’ county. Peters is a Republican and wants to challenge Colorado’s Democratic Secretary of State, Jena Griswold. Griswold responded to Peters’ candidacy by calling her “a danger to Colorado elections.”

