February is American Heart Month: What you can do to be heart healthy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - February is recognized as American Heart Month, calling on people to prioritize their heart health in all aspects of life.

Experts say regular check ups with your doctor are key to maintaining a healthy heart over a lifetime. Experts also say to be aware of any family history of heart issues, and to talk those over with your doctor. Also, experts say being proactive in life is key to avoiding heart issues later on.

“When you’re at that young and healthy age, you want to incorporate those habits that take you for the rest of your life ... Try to make it so that healthy habits stay when you’re young,” said Jerod Langness, a fitness and nutrition coach at Lifetime in Colorado Springs.

According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death in Americans, both men and women. The CDC also says more than half of Americans have or do one of these heart disease risk factors: high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking.

When it comes to working out for people with heart health concerns, Langness says starting with interval training is a great option. “Intervals is a great way to train, where you’re going for a minute at a level 10, 10 being the hardest thing you’ve ever done in your life. Then you go to like a level 6 for 30 seconds. Then come down to like a level 3. Let that be how you ease yourself in, little by little. Do that for maybe for 20 minutes just to see how it feels, and to see how your body is adjusting to it.”

Langness also says, for people who can do full-body workouts, those are best. “I would try and make your workouts more multi-joint, meaning total-body, versus getting into a bunch of machines. I’m not anti-machine, but just know that you can get more out of just using your body in a movement ... Your body weight can be enough when you’re doing standing marching movements, or sit-down-stand-ups.”

He says one of the most important things to remember is breathing. “Holding your breath during your training can actually raise your blood pressure, and it’s something that we’re not looking to do, so we’re trying to keep our breathing consistent.”

When it comes to diet, Langness says to focus on lean meats and vegetables. “Make sure that you’re getting your fruits and vegetables, but honestly vegetables more than fruits. Vegetables are much more nutrient packed. Fruits are good, but there’s also sugar in there too. About two servings of fruits is all you really should need ... When it comes to your protein, use lean sources- so grass-fed beef, free-range chicken, and wild caught fish.”

He adds to avoid chemicals. A good way he recommends to check for this is to read the ingredients list on your food items. If there is a long list of items that are hard to pronounce or recognize, chances are they’re chemicals that should be avoided.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.