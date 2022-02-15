Advertisement

Disney World: No more masks indoors for vaccinated visitors

In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in...
In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(John Raoux | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Starting this week, this masks are coming off for vaccinated visitors to Walt Disney World in Florida.

The theme park resort announced Tuesday that face coverings will be optional for fully-vaccinated visitors in all indoor and outdoor locations, with one exception.

Face masks still will be needed for visitors ages 2 and older on enclosed transportation, such as the resort’s monorail, buses and the resort’s sky gondola.

The change in mask policy takes effect starting Thursday.

Current guidelines require visitors to wear masks in all indoor locations, regardless of their vaccination status.

Unvaccinated visitors will need to continue wearing masks in all indoor locations after Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity along London Lane in Colorado Springs.
Police activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Monday afternoon
Stephanie Hart-Grizzell and Nick Kunselman.
$100,000 reward offered for murder of high school sweethearts on Valentine’s Day in Colorado 22 years ago
body found
Police investigating body found in area of Gold Camp Trail in Colorado Springs
Von Miller holding the Lombardi Trophy after the Rams' win in Super Bowl LVI.
Von Miller after Super Bowl LVI win: ‘Thanks to Denver’
Police say the car was found off the northbound side of Circle just south of the bridge over...
Woman found dead in crashed car near Circle Drive and Hancock

Latest News

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leaves a courthouse in New York, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. A judge...
Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s libel claim against NY Times
A good Samaritan said she was there to step in and help the child when the injured mother...
Woman gives birth on sidewalk and leaves newborn in the cold
Missing 12-year-old boy 2/15/22.
MISSING: 12-year-old boy last seen in Monument area
Sandy Hook families reach $73 million settlement with gun manufacturer Remington (Source: CNN,...
Sandy Hook reach $73 million settlement with gun manufacturer
NC plane crash victims include 4 teens, 4 adults returning from hunting trip, sheriff says