Crews working to fix water main break in southern Colorado Springs Tuesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews are working to fix a water main break in southern Colorado Springs Tuesday morning.

CSPD is asking the public to avoid the area of E. Cheyenne Road and Rockwood Avenue because of the break, near Lake Avenue. Police report some roads are closed in the area, including Cheyenne Rd. near Pando.

We will update this article as we learn more.

CSPD and Utilities at E Cheyenne Road and Rockwood Avenue for a water main break. Please avoid the area. @cspdpdio — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) February 15, 2022

