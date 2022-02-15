5 months since body of Alfonso Diaz was found in Pueblo County, investigation continues

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is continuing five month after a body was found Sept. 20 on the east side of Pueblo County.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a man’s body was found in the 1200 block of 33rd Lane. The neighborhood is south of Highway 50 near Vineland east of Pueblo in September. The deceased person has been identified as Alfonso “Ruben” Diaz.

“We are seeking info from anyone who may have seen Diaz before his death or who saw anything suspicious in the area of 33rd Lane,” the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post after the body was discovered.

Anyone with information on this incident, or anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the are recently, is asked to call 719-583-6400.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office put out another call to the public with a new picture of Diaz:

It’s been 5 months since the body of Alfonso “Ruben” Diaz was found in east Pueblo County. Still seeking info about this case. Anyone who saw Diaz before his death or anything suspicious near 33rd Ln on Sept 20. 2021, call us @ (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-7867. pic.twitter.com/yV1r5NK1du — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) February 14, 2022

