2022 expected to be another big year for Pikes Peak region tourism

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 2022 is expected to be another big year for tourism in the Pikes Peak region.

11 News spoke with local tourism office, Visit COS, about the projects 2021 opened up, and the upcoming projects for 2022.

“2021 was a year that going in we didn’t know just how it was going to go but at the end, we found out that we had the 7th highest hotel occupancy in the country. So, for us, the residual effect of having people in hotel rooms, clearly our attractions industry, our restaurant industry, really had a year that was better than we had forecasted,” said Doug Price, President and CEO of Visit COS.

2021 brought in the reopening of the Pikes Peak Visitor Center and the Cog Railway, which were both under construction for some time. Southwest Airlines is also approaching the one year anniversary of coming to Colorado Springs, which brought in many tourists. The grand opening of sporting centers like Weidner Field for the Switchbacks, and Robson Arena for Colorado College hockey, also proved to be successful.

“As we talk about these different attractions and people coming to the community, one of the things we keep very much in mind is sustainability. We know that we want visitors to come, but we want them to leave no trace. We want them to leave our trails and our open spaces and our parks the way they found them,” said Price.

2022 is expected to be a big year for tourism as well. One event that is underway is the Winter Games at the Olympic and Paralympic Museum. The United States Air Force Academy Visitor Center is also expected to break ground this year, a project that is many years in the making. The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is also planning to host the National Rodeo Finals Open, which is expected to bring in large crowds in the summer.

“What we have been able to track is our success has really kind of followed vaccination rates. The more people around the country and throughout the state have become vaccinated and gotten their booster shots, the more confident they have been to be able to travel,” said Price.

