Advertisement

15-year-old is tallest teenager in the world

A teenager in Florida sets a world height record. (WFTS)
By WFTS staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFTS) - Lots of teenagers like to “reach for the stars.” There’s a basketball star in Florida who has a slight height advantage.

IMG Academy basketball player Olivier Rioux always seems to be the center of attention, and now he’s made it into the Guinness Book of World Records.

“Everywhere we go, you know, it’s not something he can hide from. You can’t put on a hat and not be 7-5 anymore,” said his coach, Jeremy Schiller.

Ollie is 7 feet, 5 inches tall, and at 15 years old, he stands as the tallest teenager in the world, according to Guinness World Records.

Height runs in the Canadian big man’s family.

“My mom is 6-2 and my dad is 6-8,” Ollie said.

He wears a size 20 shoe.

“When I was 10, 11, 12, I started growing and it was getting fast,” he said. “Every week, I was like getting height. I was taller than every kid in my school.”

Ollie is not just big on the court, he’s talented. He’s a phenomenal passer, can shoot the three and finish at the rim. Schiller’s goal is to maximize his potential.

“The biggest thing when you meet him, you’re concerned: is he skilled, can he move, what’s his motor like? Does he like basketball?” said the first-year coach. “Those are the things you’re concerned about when you meet a 7-5 kid and start to work with him. The first thing is he loves basketball. That’s huge. Some kids are tall, and people make them do it.”

Copyright 2022 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity along London Lane in Colorado Springs.
Police activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Monday afternoon
Stephanie Hart-Grizzell and Nick Kunselman.
$100,000 reward offered for murder of high school sweethearts on Valentine’s Day in Colorado 22 years ago
Von Miller holding the Lombardi Trophy after the Rams' win in Super Bowl LVI.
Von Miller after Super Bowl LVI win: ‘Thanks to Denver’
Police say the car was found off the northbound side of Circle just south of the bridge over...
Woman found dead in crashed car near Circle Drive and Hancock
Court documents obtained by 11 News reveals new information involving two men facing child sex...
2 men accused of sexual assault on a child

Latest News

Brent Whalen was put on oxygen and into a prone position and said he thought he was going to die.
Man changes his mind about vaccines after battling COVID-19
FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew appears at the Royal Chapel at Windsor, following the death...
Court filing: Prince Andrew to donate to accuser’s charity in settlement
The movement of Russian military is being chronicled on social media. U.S. intelligence...
US accuses financial website of spreading Russian propaganda
FILE — A parent walks away from the Sandy Hook Elementary School with her children following a...
Sandy Hook families settle for $73 million with gun maker Remington
Whether a family owes tax money or has filed taxes before, they will need to file a return to...
To jump IRS phone line at tax time, some pay a hefty sum