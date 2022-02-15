Advertisement

1 person suffers minor injuries during an apartment fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday

Small apartment fire in Colorado Springs 2/15/22.
Small apartment fire in Colorado Springs 2/15/22.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was treated for minor injuries following an apartment fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department reported they were responding to the fire at 2914 N. Arcadia Street just after 4 p.m. The Kitty Hawk Apartment complex is located off E. Fillmore Street just to the east of N. Nevada Avenue.

According to CSFD, the sall fire was out about 15 minutes after they arrived at the scene. It isn’t clear if anyone will be displaced and the cause of the fire is under investigation. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the fire. The purpose of this article is to give the public the latest information on fire department activity.

