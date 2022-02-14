WANTED: Shooting suspect sought by Pueblo Police

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are asking for help from the public with identifying a shooting suspect.

The crime was carried out in the early morning hours of Jan. 15 in the parking lot of Classic Q’s Bar. The bar is on the southwest side of the city. According to police, the person pictured at the top of this article is a suspect. There is also surveillance video at the bottom of this article. Police did not provide any additional details on the victim involved in this shooting.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 719-542-7867.

