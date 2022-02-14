Von Miller after Super Bowl LVI win: “Thanks to Denver.”

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KKTV) - Von Miller is a Super Bowl Champion once again.

The L.A. Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in a thriller on Sunday. Miller had two tackles and two sacks in the game. He also broke up one of Bengal’s quarterback Joe Burrow’s passes, which saved a touchdown.

The longtime Denver Bronco turned Ram isn’t forgetting Broncos Country, though.

“It just doesn’t seem real. God is good. It is an honor and a privilege to be here with these guys,:” Miller said. “Great culture here, great city, great teammates. Thanks to Denver, thank you to all the guys over there as well. Its been a crazy 365 days and the only way you can sum it up is God is good.”

Miller also said he was playing for a lot of people, including late Broncos teammate, Demaryius Thomas, who passed a few months ago.

“I don’t think I have ever played for more in my career,” he said. “I was playing for DT, you know, he passed away suddenly in December. I was playing for my son, he was born in August. I was playing for Trevor Moawad, he passed away after the very first game of the season, playing for all my teammates here. There are so many.”

Miller’s contract expires this March, which will make him free agent for the first time in his career.

