Voice of the consumer: Common red flags to look out for when it comes to scams

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With a new year comes new scams, and the best way to avoid any type of scam is to know what red flags to watch for. While the ruse can change, common warning signs tend to pop up for attempted fraud. According to AARP ElderWatch, when people can recognize certain warning signs it can help them avoid cons both old and new. The organization is sharing tips on how to avoid scams in 2022.

The first warning sign is if you are asked to send payment in a non-traditional way, such as with gift cards, peer-to-peer payment apps or cryptocurrency, according to AARP. If someone asks you to pay for something with a gift card, it’s always a scam. I’ve talked to several victims who have lost money this way. Gift cards can be wiped quickly and are very hard to trace, making them a favorite for crooks. Sometimes the scammers have asked the victim to stay on the phone with them while they go to the store to buy a gift card. Then the scammer asks the victim to immediately read the numbers off the gift card, and they are able to wipe the money right away.

Another warning sign to watch for, AARP said, are unsolicited calls or text messages from a government agency, business or other entity asking you for money. This is a scam. Scammers can “spoof” their phone number to make it look like they are calling from any number anywhere, so you can’t trust your Caller ID. We know that they can spoof numbers to make it look like they are calling from the local police department, sheriff’s office, utilities companies and more. I’ve even received a call from my own phone number. The crooks will do what they can do get you to answer the phone. If you get a call like this, hang up. You can always call the legitimate agency yourself to see if they are trying to get a hold of you. Experts have told me in the past the longer you stay on the phone with scammers, the more likely you are to lose money.

Third, AARP said if someone asks you to provide or verify critical information like your bank account, Medicare number or Social Security number, it’s a red flag. Never give out personal details to someone you don’t know.

You should also be cautious when scammers tell you something is urgent and you must act right away. Do the opposite. Hang up the phone, call a trusted family member and ask them if the call sounds fishy. Take a breath and think things through before you react to their request. Search online to see if this is a scam that has been reported before.

AARP said another red flag is if the offer seems too good to be true. If it’s not in line with market value for the product or service, it might be a scam, the organization says. Finally, AARP said to be careful if there is no contact information for the organization and there aren’t any reviews online.

AARP ElderWatch said you should trust your gut. I always tell people if something seems off, then it always is. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

You can report scams and fraud to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office at 800-222-4444. Press option 2 to speak with AARP ElderWatch.

