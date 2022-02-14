Advertisement

Police activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Monday afternoon

Police activity along London Lane in Colorado Springs.
Police activity along London Lane in Colorado Springs.(KKTV/Mike Petkash)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Concerned neighbors started reaching out to 11 News Monday afternoon after police blocked a residential roadway.

The police activity was taking place along London Lane., the neighborhood is near Chelton Road and Astrozon Boulevard on the southeast side of the city. According to a sergeant with the Colorado Springs Police Department, they first received a call about some type of domestic disturbance at about 2:20 p.m. When 11 News arrived to the scene at about 3:30 p.m., the road was back open but police were still in front of a home.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated. The purpose of this article is to give people the latest information on a large police presence in their neighborhood.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, you can call 800-799-7233 24/7. If you live in Colorado Springs you can call TESSA 24/7 at 719-633-3819 or visit their website by clicking here for resources.

