Mother frees son from Summit County avalanche

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A mother dug her son out of the snow after he was swept away in an avalanche Sunday.

“He is very, very lucky that he has nothing but very minor injuries,” Summit County Rescue Group spokesperson Anna DeBattiste told 11 News sister station CBS Denver.

The skier was carried more than 200 feet and over a cliff after triggering the snow slide near Loveland Pass.

“He was actually tumbling and he was in a train trap,” DeBattiste said.

And @SCrescuegroup told me that cliff the skier went over was taller than this garage roof.



Absolutely incredible he wasn’t seriously hurt, or worse. @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/ykOdovhcI0 — Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) February 13, 2022

When he finally came to rest, he was buried up to his waist in snow.

The man’s mother had been skiing with her son and avoided being caught in the avalanche. She trekked to him and began digging him out.

“It took her about 10 minutes to get to him. ... She dug him out, and she is a physical therapist and tended to his injuries,” DeBattiste told CBS Denver.

Officials say the avalanche was triggered by the skier when he undercut a ridge. The slide happened in a backcountry area known as Dave’s Wave, which sits between Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Loveland Pass. The area is around 12,000 feet in elevation.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) says winter recreationists can potentially set off avalanches on “steep, recently wind-drifted slopes, especially those that face northeast through east to south.” More information can be found here.

11 News reporter Kasia Kerridge recently spoke with CAIC over tips for mountain safety. On average, six people die in avalanches annually in Colorado.

Avalanche risk in Summit and Eagle counties is currently moderate.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.