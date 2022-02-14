Advertisement

Kupp’s late TD lifts Rams over Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a...
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:26 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) - In a venue built for champions, the Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel: a Super Bowl trophy.

It took a precise 79-yard drive capped by Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining for a 23-20 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Rams their first NFL title since the 1999 season and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951.

They did it in their home, the $5 billion SoFi Stadium, making the Rams the second consecutive host to win the championship after Tampa Bay became the first ever a year ago.

