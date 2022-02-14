Advertisement

Girl hurt in fall from fair gondola in Florida

A girl was injured in fall from a Florida State Fair gondola ride. (Source: BAY NEWS 9 (SPECTRUM NEWS)/REBECCA GAYED/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:00 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (BAY NEWS 9) - For several visitors at the Florida State Fair Saturday, the day took a horrifying turn as they watched a young girl fall more than 20 feet from the gondola ride.

Investigators said the young girl will make a full recovery, but for people like Rebecca Gayed, the video is a harrowing reminder on how even the slowest rides could be dangerous.

Gayed and her family were at fair Saturday night, when suddenly, she heard screams.

“You can just hear, everyone is freaking out. Everyone was gasping when they saw the girl,” she said.

Paramedics rushed to the scene to get a young girl, who fell from the gondola.

You can see in Gayed’s cell phone video dozens looking on in shock.

“You can just see a little girl laying down, she was basically unconscious,” Gayed said.

Officials deemed this to be an accident, but now safety is on a lot of people’s minds.

“I was just extremely surprised that they didn’t have more security measures and safety features,” Gayed said.

On these gondolas, the only safety feature is a loose-fitting lap bar

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services inspects all fair rides, but officials don’t believe it was a technical malfunction, so the ride was reopened Sunday.

Copyright 2022 BAY NEWS 9 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the car was found off the northbound side of Circle just south of the bridge over...
Woman found dead in crashed car near Circle Drive and Hancock
A police car blocks the roadway near the Babilonia Bar and Grill on Feb. 12, 2022. A shooting...
Colorado Springs bar owner shares frustrations over recent shootings
A police car sits at the scene of a shooting outside the Babilonia in the 2400 block of East...
3 injured in shootings at 2 Colorado Springs clubs early Saturday
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo offering free passes for kids
Head-on crash on Highway 115 injures 3, temporarily closes roadway

Latest News

Beautiful start to the work week, changes by Wednesday
Beautiful Monday Ahead!
11 Call For Action lead investigator Katie Pelton.
Voice of the consumer: Common red flags to look out for when it comes to scams
Manuel Oliver, whose son, Joaquin, died at Parkland, climbed on top of a tower near the White...
On Parkland anniversary, victim's dad unfurls banner urging action on guns
Demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and other issues have blocked several crossings...
Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists