Fountain fire chief, fire department part ways

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Chief James Maxon is no longer with the Fountain Fire Department, city officials confirmed with 11 News Monday.

In a brief statement, the city said it officially parted ways with Maxon Friday and wished him well. It declined to elaborate further.

“Although we do not share details about personnel issues, we can confirm that James Maxon is no longer employed by the City of Fountain as of Friday, February 11, 2022. We are grateful for the accomplishments of Chief Maxon during his tenure here and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” the statement read.

Maxon had previously been on administrative leave for an unnamed personnel matter. That leave started in mid-December.

According to our news partners at The Gazette, Maxon served just under three years as the city’s fire chief. He was hired from the Sandoval County Fire Department in New Mexico, where he also served as chief.

11 News will update this story if and when new details are released.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.