Advertisement

Fountain fire chief, fire department part ways

James Maxon
James Maxon(Fountain Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:21 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Chief James Maxon is no longer with the Fountain Fire Department, city officials confirmed with 11 News Monday.

In a brief statement, the city said it officially parted ways with Maxon Friday and wished him well. It declined to elaborate further.

“Although we do not share details about personnel issues, we can confirm that James Maxon is no longer employed by the City of Fountain as of Friday, February 11, 2022. We are grateful for the accomplishments of Chief Maxon during his tenure here and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” the statement read.

Maxon had previously been on administrative leave for an unnamed personnel matter. That leave started in mid-December.

According to our news partners at The Gazette, Maxon served just under three years as the city’s fire chief. He was hired from the Sandoval County Fire Department in New Mexico, where he also served as chief.

11 News will update this story if and when new details are released.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the car was found off the northbound side of Circle just south of the bridge over...
Woman found dead in crashed car near Circle Drive and Hancock
A police car blocks the roadway near the Babilonia Bar and Grill on Feb. 12, 2022. A shooting...
Colorado Springs bar owner shares frustrations over recent shootings
A police car sits at the scene of a shooting outside the Babilonia in the 2400 block of East...
3 injured in shootings at 2 Colorado Springs clubs early Saturday
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo offering free passes for kids
Head-on crash on Highway 115 injures 3, temporarily closes roadway

Latest News

Neighbors say four of the lights were taken down in fall 2021 with no warning by Colorado...
Historic district residents fight to get 1930s ornamental streetlights put back up
3 including children hurt in I-25 crash in south El Paso County
Beautiful start to the work week, changes by Wednesday
Beautiful Monday Ahead!
11 Call For Action lead investigator Katie Pelton.
Voice of the consumer: Common red flags to look out for when it comes to scams