Crooks allegedly run over employee’s clerk during convenience store robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two robbers allegedly hit a clerk with their car as she tried to stop them from stealing merchandise.

Police say the woman chased the suspects out of the store as they fled with alcohol.

“The clerk had her foot run over and she was knocked to the ground by the vehicle as the suspects recklessly drove away,” police said.

The crime was reported just before 7 Sunday night at the Kum & Go off Interquest and Market Center Point. Though the suspects had left the scene by the time officers arrived, police say they were able to track them down.

“Officers developed suspect information and began checking addresses and eventually located both suspects, who split up and ran from officers. One suspect was located in an apartment hallway, where he was taken into custody.”

A police dog helped sniff out the other suspect’s route along a nearby creekbed to fenced area behind a house. That suspect also surrendered without further incident.

Both men now face several charges, including felony assault. Police identified them as Alijah Peterson and Jacob Lape.

“Officers did an excellent job of investigating and working as a team which resulted in the arrest of both suspects within hours of the crimes,” a police lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

