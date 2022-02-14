Advertisement

3 including children hurt in I-25 crash in south El Paso County

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:37 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two young children were among the injured in a single-car crash south of Fountain Sunday evening.

Witnesses told State Patrol the driver was speeding and weaving between other cars before crashing his vehicle on northbound I-25 at mile marker 120. The driver was ejected and seriously hurt; a 6-year-old and 7-year-old remained in the car but also suffered injuries. All were transported to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

Troopers are now investigating the witness accounts that the driver was going too fast and driving recklessly.

The driver has only been identified as a 30-year-old man from Calhan.

