Woman found dead in crashed car near Circle Drive and Hancock

Police say the car was found off the northbound side of Circle just south of the bridge over Hancock Expressway.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was found dead in a wrecked car in southeast Colorado Springs early Sunday morning.

Police and firefighters were called to Circle Drive and Hancock Expressway just before 6 a.m. on reports of a vehicle seen down an embankment. First responders found the car crashed in the trees way off the roadway and the driver deceased behind the wheel.

“There was extensive/severe damage to the vehicle,” police said.

Officers on scene told 11 News they believe the crash happened hours earlier but wasn’t seen by anyone driving by. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

