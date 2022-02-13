Advertisement

Colorado Springs bar owner shares frustrations over recent shootings

By Miranda Paige
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A Colorado Springs bar owner is sharing his frustrations after two shootings happened outside his bar within the past month.

Miguel Diez is the co-owner of Babilonia Bar and Grill. It’s located off Platte and Boulder. He says the crime is getting out of hand.

“I feel like this is not fair for our small communities and small business owners and the entertainment businesses,” said Diez. “It’s a bad reflection on us and it’s a bad reflection on everyone else.”

The first shooting happened on January 23rd. Officers say the suspect opened fire in a drive by shooting. Two people inside the bar were hit by the gunfire.

The other shooting occurred Saturday morning near the bar. Colorado Springs Police believe a fight inside the bar spilled over outside.That’s when police say the shooting happened. Officers say the victim, a Fort Carson soldier, showed up at the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

“We did de-escalate, once we put them outside, so the other people could be safe,” said Diez.

He says he takes safety very seriously at his bar and grill.

“Inside this establishment we can control safety, we can enforce and enjoy yourselves…We have very tight security,” said Diez.

“Once they come out these doors, we can’t control that, you know...We can’t control how people act,” he added.

He says that’s the frustrating part.

“I think that’s one of the biggest problems that we are having around the nation is reckless people with weapons,” said Diez.

Diez says his hope is to get small business owners, community leaders and police together to come up with solutions to lowering crime in the city.

