Cheyenne Mountain Zoo offering free passes for kids

The ‘Kids Fun Pass’ includes one free feeding to the giraffes, budgies, chickens and goats. It also includes a carousel ride. This is for children three to 11 years old.
(KKTV)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Families looking for something to do today can stop by the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo for free.

The Children’s Hospital Colorado is providing a free ‘Kids Fun Pass’ for every advance child daytime admission purchased at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo today. This kids pass includes one free feeding to the giraffes, budgies, chickens and goats. It also includes a carousel ride. Ticket holders can mention the free kids pass at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Admissions area to receive it.

These passes are for children ages three to 11. These advanced tickets are required and can be purchased here.

