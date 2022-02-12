Volunteers resign from El Paso County Wildland Fire Management, allegations of a ‘hostile’ work environment

Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Some members who make up the El Paso County Wildland Fire Management team resigned recently as there are allegations of a “hostile” work environment. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the department that oversees the Wildland Fire Management team, claims the information posted to a social media account was “unauthorized” and inaccurate.
The team is made up of highly-trained individuals who are on-call 24/7 to provide suppression efforts for fires. The team has been around for about 26 years and also provides major mitigation efforts throughout the county and surrounding areas. The crew assisted with the Waldo Canyon Fire and the Black Forest Fire. It isn’t clear how many people resigned.
“They said the environment became hostile to the volunteers and they felt they were no longer needed or wanted. There was a letter detailing their grievances given the the Sheriff,” a tweet from someone who had access to the EPC Wildland Twitter account reads.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Tweet. You can read their statement at the bottom of this article.
The announcement came from the EPC Wildland Fire Twitter account Friday afternoon.