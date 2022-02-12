Volunteers resign from El Paso County Wildland Fire Management, allegations of a ‘hostile’ work environment

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Some members who make up the El Paso County Wildland Fire Management team resigned recently as there are allegations of a “hostile” work environment. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the department that oversees the Wildland Fire Management team, claims the information posted to a social media account was “unauthorized” and inaccurate.

The team is made up of highly-trained individuals who are on-call 24/7 to provide suppression efforts for fires. The team has been around for about 26 years and also provides major mitigation efforts throughout the county and surrounding areas. The crew assisted with the Waldo Canyon Fire and the Black Forest Fire. It isn’t clear how many people resigned.

“They said the environment became hostile to the volunteers and they felt they were no longer needed or wanted. There was a letter detailing their grievances given the the Sheriff,” a tweet from someone who had access to the EPC Wildland Twitter account reads.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Tweet. You can read their statement at the bottom of this article.

The announcement came from the EPC Wildland Fire Twitter account Friday afternoon.

“The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is a large, multi-faceted organization that is mandated by Colorado state statute to provide a number of critical public safety and life-saving services to the citizens of El Paso County and the surrounding region. One of those mandates is to provide wildland fire management. The Sheriff’s Office Wildland Fire Team falls under the Emergency Services Section of the Sheriff’s Office which is staffed by a combination of paid staff and volunteer members comprised of citizens of El Paso County and the surrounding areas. These amazing people come from all walks of life and are dedicated to the preservation of lives and properties. Today, an unknown person posted to the El Paso County Wildland Fire Twitter account (@epcwildland) a message that 18 volunteer firefighters resigned en masse. Subsequent information posted to that same Tweet by an unknown Wildland Fire Twitter account user indicated the resignations were due to a hostile environment. It further referenced a letter detailing grievances that had been delivered to the Sheriff. We are looking into the source of these Tweets. While there have been some resignations by members of the EPC Wildland Fire Team, the information posted was not accurate. Until further notice, any information relevant to the EPC Wildland Fire Team will be disseminated by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office through media release, our Facebook account (EPC Sheriff’s Office), our Instagram account (@epcsheriff), our NextDoor account (El Paso County Sheriff’s Office), and/or our Twitter account (@EPCSheriff). Any information put out until further notice from the EPC Wildland Fire Twitter handle (@epcwildland) is not official communication from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office Wildland Fire Team remains committed, equipped, staffed, and ready to respond 24 hours a day, 7 days week, 365 days a year, to suppress wildland fires in our region and save lives and property. There has been no interruption to this capability or to the services available to El Paso County.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.