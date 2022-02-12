Male suspected of assaulting his girlfriend shot by Jack in the Box employee in Pueblo on Friday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after an employee of a fast-food restaurant shot someone suspected of assaulting his girlfriend.

The incident started just after 3 in the afternoon on Friday in Pueblo at the Jack in the Box off Highway 50 on the north side of the city. Police detailed what they believe happened in a news release sent out Friday night.

“Upon arrival, police located an adult male shooting victim. Police determined the shooting victim was assaulting his girlfriend,” part of the news release reads. “Several employees of the restaurant attempted to stop the assault when the situation escalated, with the victim being shot by an employee.”

Police were able to provide medical aid to the person who was shot until an ambulance arrived. The person shot was last listed in “critical” condition, but he’s expected to survive. It isn’t clear who, if anyone, will be facing charges in this incident. The ages and names of the people involved were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-320-6037.

